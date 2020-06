Northam to speak at 11 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Northam announced the removal of a historic Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Thursday effective immediately.

“We have to confront where we have been to get where we are going.”

According to Northam, the statue will go into storage until the community can decide a use for it.

