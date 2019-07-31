Gov. Northam says 300,000 Virginians now enrolled in expanded Medicaid program

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is making progress in healthcare. Their most recent stride is to improve medical service aids to those who need care, but can’t afford it.

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that 300,000 Virginians are now enrolled in the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program. In June 2018, Northam signed the two-year state budget that expanded eligibility for adults. As a physician himself, he says this means so much to him.

“We’re all gonna have a day when we don’t feel well and when we need to go see a provider and nobody in Virginia or the richest country in the world should have to make a decision on whether they stay home, put food on the table and pay the bills or whether they go see a provider,” Northam said.

Dr. Jennifer Lee, Director of Virginia’s medical assistance services, joined the governor to make the announcement at Neighborhood Health, a community health center serving more than 25,000 patients annually at 12 locations across Northern Virginia.

“Neighborhood Health center and other federally qualified health centers have been a critical component to the healthcare safety net and now they can do even more for Virginians because so many more have coverage through Medicaid,” said Dr. Lee.

Officials say there are still many Virginians who are eligible for Medicaid expansion that have not yet applied. Visit the Cover Virginia website to check to see if you are eligible.