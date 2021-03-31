Gov. Northam proposes legalizing simple possession of marijuana, allowing households to grow pot plants in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia appears to be on the verge of legalizing simple possession of marijuana for adults starting in July, rather than in 2024 as initially planned, after several state lawmakers voiced their support Wednesday for amendments Gov. Ralph Northam made to the bill passed in February.

Gov. Northam is asking the state legislature to adopt his amendments to Virginia’s marijuana legalization bill, proposed changes that would allow adults 21 and over to possess an ounce or less without facing a penalty and permit households to grow up to four plants starting on July 1.

The proposals from Northam were made public Wednesday, the last day for the governor to submit amendments to bills passed during this year’s legislative session, and will be taken up by the legislature on April 7 when lawmakers reconvene to consider amendments from the governor.

Under the governor’s amendments, those growing inside their homes must label their plants, keep them out of public view and out of range of anyone under the age of 21. While having up to an ounce of cannabis won’t come with the penalty under decriminalization, people will not be allowed to distribute or sell any marijuana.

Northam is also calling for expungement and the sealing of criminal records on marijuana, two key issues for criminal justice reform advocates, to begin as soon as possible.

“Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice,” Northam said in a statement. “I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”

Northam’s office also announced two budget amendments to fund a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of cannabis and training for law enforcement to recognize and prevent driving while under the influence.

The Virginia General Assembly, with two chambers controlled by Democrats, passed the legislation on Feb. 27 after approving a deal reached by legislators calling for retail sales and the repeal of the penalty for simple possession to begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

Even without full support from Democrats, the Virginia House voted 47-44 to approve the compromise and legalize marijuana in 2024. The Virginia Senate narrowly approved the measure, 20-19, with state Sen. Chap Peterson (D-Fairfax) voting against it.

Lawmakers who spoke before voting took time to address the fact that the deal would ensure the bill would take years to go into effect, calls for more state-funded reports and eventually would require a new legislature to vote on several key regulatory details.

On Wednesday, prominent lawmakers in the assembly shared their support of the amendments from the Northam administration.

“Governor Northam’s amendments will stop the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws beginning this summer, while also focusing on public safety and educating our youth,” House Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), who introduced the House’s version of the bill, said in a statement.

Even Republicans in the Virginia Senate who voted against the measure have backed the amendments being proposed by the governor. “These amendments provide needed support and training to law enforcement and address concerns I originally had about the legislation,” state Sen. Richard Stuart (R-Stafford) wrote in a statement.

If the governor’s amendments are approved, smoking marijuana while driving and possession on school grounds will still be prohibited.

The new Cannabis Control Authority, the regulatory body that will oversee the legal industry, will have the authority to revoke licenses if companies “interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than ten percent of employees as independent contractors,” according to information provided by Northam’s office.

Stay with 8News for updates.