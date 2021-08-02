Gov. Northam proposes additional funds for Virginia students

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam will propose an additional $111 million for financial aid for Virginia students.

Northam plans to do this as the Virginia General Assembly holds a special session. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act and $100 million will be going to public institutions like Virginia Tech and private colleges. Officials said 40% of Virginia Tech’s students receive need-based financial aid.

“When you are able to get a good education you can build a life that you want and that you deserve and that door should not be closed to anybody because of affordability,” said Northam.

Additional funding will also help universities such as tech increase their student body to at least 40% consist of minorities, first-generation college students and those from low-income households.