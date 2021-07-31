Gov. Northam proposed $50 million grant for project aimed at cleaning waterways in Alexandria

The project is set to replace centuries-old piping under the city.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $50 million grant to improve aging water in Alexandria.

Independent water authority AlexRenew Enterprises has been recommended by Gov. Northam to receive the grant to support the RiverRenew project, which aims to replace centuries-old sewage piping.

The funding is part of Gov. Northam’s proposed $411.5 million investment of American Rescue Plan money to improve sewage infrastructure. The funding will assist in offsetting the cost of sewer rate increases needed to fund the program.

Karen Pallansch, General Manager of AlexRenew, says the project is crucial for the city.

“This project is going to eliminate a water quality issue that’s been created for hundreds of years. At the time the combined sewers were put in, they were state of the art, today not so much. Every time it rains, we have rain water combined with sewage going out into our streams,” said Pallansch.

The RiverRenew project is in the final phase and is expected to be completed in July 2025.