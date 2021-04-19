Gov. Northam holds press conference at new Tysons Corner community vaccination site

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (WDVM) — A new mass vaccination clinic is opening in Tysons Corner on Tuesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam, along with other state and health officials, stopped by the clinic on Monday to provide an update on vaccination distribution in the state.

Northam said demand for vaccine still outstrips supply, but the supply is much larger than it has been previously. The governor said that all residents will be able to get the vaccine by the end of May.

The clinic is located near the Tysons Corner Center mall in the old Lord & Taylor building at 7950 Tysons Corner Center. The clinic will help continue the effort of providing vaccines for all Virginians.



“I want to thank everyone who has worked to create this clinic and all of you here today, this clinic is equipped to do 3,000 vaccinations a day for as long as we need to be here,” said Gov. Northam.

Northam said that roughly 25% of Virginians are already fully vaccinated.