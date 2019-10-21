Gov. Northam grants new security equipment to Fairfax County schools in need

The schools were prioritized because the state determined they were in the most need of modern security equipment with a low budget.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam (D-Va.) has awarded over $200,000 to five of Fairfax County’s public schools as part of his School Security Equipment Grants; established after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Crestwood Elementary, Dogwood Elementary, Parklawn Elementary, Riverside Elementary, and Whitman Middle School will install video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, mass notification systems, visitor identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules, and make other security upgrades.

“The criteria for making the awards — developed by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades,” said Fairfax County Public Schools in a press release. “This year — at the recommendation of Governor Northam’s Student Safety Workgroup — additional weight was given to applications from elementary schools.”