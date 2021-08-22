Gov. Northam grants $10.5 million to replace Virginia school buses with cleaner alternatives

VIRGINIA( WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is awarding $10.5 million to 19 school districts to replace 83 diesel school buses with clean alternatives.

The grants come from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, to replace the school buses with electric and propane buses.

The following Northern Virginia counties will be receiving funding:

Arlington County

$795,000 | three electric buses

| three electric buses Fairfax County

$2,650,000 | ten electric buses

| ten electric buses Falls Church City

$530,000 | two electric buses

| two electric buses Loudoun County

$1,442,244 | six electric buses

Northam says the funding will help achieve clean energy goals by reducing air pollution and mitigating climate change.

“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system…I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the Commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.” Gov. Ralph Northam

The Department of Environmental Quality will begin accepting applications for additional funding for public school districts to acquire more propane or electric buses in October.