Gov. Northam gives Thursday update from Northern Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is set to give an update to Virginians on Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m. Watch it live here.

He said Thursday’s update, live from Northern Virginia, is focused on how the state is helping the Latino/a community. He started with insight on what Phase 3 will look like in the commonwealth — which does not have a start date yet.

Face coverings continue to be required in indoor public spaces, Northam said. He said we all need to wear them properly.

“There have been surges in other states” that eased restrictions too early, Northam said. “While the data is good and restrictions may ease, the virus has not gone anywhere.”

Northam said Latino/a and Hispanic people make up 45.3% of the COVID-19 cases for which we have demographic data, and 35% of hospitalizations — even though they make up just 10% of the commonwealth’s population.

While these updates began as coronavirus-related announcements, Northam has begun using the time to speak to other issues facing Virginia and the country as a whole. Namely, the issue of police brutality and excessive force against Black Americans.

Earlier this week, Northam announced he would support making Juneteenth a paid state holiday in Virginia, on June 19. It commemorates the day Black people in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free from slavery — two years after they were already formally freed with the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

Although it’s too soon to make it official this year, Northam said he will give all his executive branch state employees the day off this Friday.