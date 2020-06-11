Gov. Northam gives an update on Phase Two, may discuss Confederate statues

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is giving an update Thursday ahead of Phase Two of reopening Virginia, which begins Friday, June 12. Watch it live here on WDVM at 2 p.m.
Northam may also speak regarding Confederate statues in the commonwealth, as protestors have pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Richmond’s Monuement Ave overnight. The mayor of Virginia’s capital said he wants these Confederate statues to be removed professionally, which is a process they can start in July.
