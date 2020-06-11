Gov. Northam gives an update on Phase Two, may discuss Confederate statues

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is giving an update Thursday ahead of Phase Two of reopening Virginia, which begins Friday, June 12. Watch it live here on WDVM at 2 p.m.

Northam may also speak regarding Confederate statues in the commonwealth, as protestors have pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Richmond’s Monuement Ave overnight. The mayor of Virginia’s capital said he wants these Confederate statues to be removed professionally, which is a process they can start in July.

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is splattered with paint after it was toppled Wednesday night, June 10, 2020, along Monument Drive in Richmond, Va. (Dylan Garner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

MORE NEWS ON WDVM