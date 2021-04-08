Gov. Northam endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam formally endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.

McAuliffe was Virginia’s 72nd governor from 2014 to 2018 and was succeeded by Northam when his term ended. In December, McAuliffe announced he was running in the 2021 gubernatorial election.

McAuliffe said he’s worked with Northam for the past eight years, and with the difficulties COVID has brought to the Commonwealth, he’s ready to build on what they’ve accomplished.

“We got to take Virginia to the next level, we got to build a world-class equitable education. That’s what we’re going to do, and having Ralph endorse me today and say here’s what we got to do, we have to go big and bold, no tinkering around the edges, let’s go, Virginia,” said McAuliffe.

Northam said it’s critical Virginia’s next governor has plans and experience to continue to fight to rebuild Virginia into a stronger, more equitable future. He said McAuliffe always gets the job done and that’s why he’s supporting him.

“We need a leader that can continue this progress. We need a leader that will bring us out of COVID-19, a leader that will help small businesses. A leader that will promote equity in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Terry McAuliffe will do that,” said Northam.

McAuliffe is one of five candidates competing for the Democratic nomination in the primary on June 8.