Gov. Northam endorses Hala Alaya for Lieutenant Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam endorsed Delegate Hala Ayala for Lieutenant Governor.

Ayala, the first Afro-Latina elected to the General Assembly, represents the 51st District in the Virginia House of Delegates and serves as the Chief Deputy Whip.

While in office, Ayala has focused on Medicaid expansion, passing historic criminal justice reforms and raising teacher pay. Northam said Virginia needs to continue building on expanding Medicaid, which is why he’s endorsing Aylala.

In a statement, Northam spoke highly of Ayala stating, “Her leadership in the House Democratic majority has been central to these and so many other historic pieces of legislation that are improving the lives of Virginia families. I’ve seen firsthand her indispensable ability to bring people together to make progress, and I know Hala will continue the good work we’ve accomplished to move Virginia forward.”

During a press conference on Monday, Ayala thanked Northam for the endorsement.

“Governor Northam, from the bottom of my heart, words cannot express how honored I am to earn your support for your endorsement for Lieutenant Governor. I hope I not only make you proud but continue the good work that your legacy will leave here with me,” said Ayala.

Ayala is on the early voting ballet in all Virginia counties. To learn more about her, click here.