Gov. Northam easing social gather and mask restrictions

Masks will no longer be required outdoors alone or in small gatherings in VA

VIRGINIA (WDVM) – Governor Ralph Northam has announced that those who are vaccinated won’t have to mask up outdoors in small gatherings and he also expanded capacity on gathering limits.

Northam made the announcement Thursday revising his executive order on gatherings and amending the mask mandate.

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must wait at least two weeks after receiving your last dose of the COVID vaccine. For people who fall in that category, you won’t need a mask outdoors in small gatherings.

Dr. David Goodfriend, Director of the Loudon County Health Department, encourages the community to wear a mask to return to some normalcy.

“It’s an important step forward. Another very important reason why people should get you can be outside without a mask on, you can socialize in small groups,” said Dr. Goodfriend. “You can have your Memorial Day barbecue with friends and not have to wear a mask.”

Doctor Goodfriend says there’s plenty of vaccines in Loudon County and to sign up you can click this link right here.