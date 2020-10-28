Virginia bans no-knock warrants in new police reform bill

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Northam announced the signing of a new criminal justice bill that will ban the use of no-knock warrants by police officers in the state.

Northam shared that an additional $116 million in CARES Act funding will be utilized to support Virginia’s public colleges, universities, and medical centers. This funding will assist in meeting any challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials reminded residents that election results could change after election night and officials will be working diligently to update numbers as they come in. To find an early poling site near you click here.

