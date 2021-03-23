Gov. Northam awards $6 million in homeless reduction grants

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is granting $6 million in homeless reduction grants.

The grants are provided through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund for 38 projects around the commonwealth.

Many Northern Virginia counties — such as Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties — will receive funding.

The grants will advance 102 targeted efforts to reduce homelessness, including rapid re-housing and support services. The funding is a part of the $55 million Gov. Northam and the General Assembly have put into the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year.



“The target is to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring. The homeless reduction grants really are vital to us providing the resources that these organizations need,” said Amanda Love, associate director of Human Resources and Communications for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The funding will assist permanent supportive housing and rapid re-housing projects.