Gov. Northam announces $9 million in GO Virginia grants

$9 million will be given to GO Virginia grants to spur the economy.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam announced $9 million in Growth and Opportunity in Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to create economic recovery.

The program is designed to provide funding to regional workforce development programs in response to COVID-19. The governor is providing two allocations — the first will provide $7.8 million to support 11 regional and two state-wide projects.

The other allocation will provide $1.4 million to 19 projects through the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program.

Northam said the program will help spur economic recovery amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“The GO Virginia program continues to demonstrate how regional collaboration can give rise to innovative projects that deliver real economic impact, especially during challenging times like those we face right now,” Northam said in a press release. “These projects will increase workforce capacity, enhance Virginia’s competitive business environment, and support our ongoing efforts to build resilient communities that are well-positioned for future success and growth.”

Since the program’s start in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 138 projects and has awarded $43.8 million to support Virginia’s economic development efforts.