Gov. Northam announces $6.3 million in GO Virginia funding for economic development

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam announced a $6.3 million grant for GO Virginia funds to drive economic growth.

The funding will support 15 projects, focusing on supporting workforce development, entrepreneurial ecosystems and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Northern Virginia’s Arlington and Fairfax counties will be receiving a portion of the funds — roughly $1,287,000 dollars towards Smart City Works. The goal is to establish the region as a center of excellence for urban technology innovation.

“This funding will go a long way towards supporting a broad-based economic recovery across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “As we celebrate these projects, we must also recognize the leadership and many contributions of the late GO Virginia Board Chairman Tom Farrell, whose business acumen helped advance the GO Virginia mission of fostering lasting regional collaboration, and was instrumental in mounting a robust effort to spur Virginia’s economic recovery amid the pandemic. His legacy will live on through innovative, impactful programs like this one.”

Since GO Virginia was created in 2017, the program has funded 163 projects and “awarded approximately $56.9 million to support regional economic development efforts.”