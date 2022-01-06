Gov. Northam announces $5 million in funding for new Community Testing Centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Health will be opening nine new Community Testing Centers across Virginia, with $5 million in funding from the Virginia Department of Health.

The testing centers will all be close to existing vaccination centers in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke.

“We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s Health Commissioner.

Each testing site will be open four to six days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are expected to administer over 50,000 PCR tests in January. The first of the nine sites, Gate 7 of the Richmond International Raceway, will be opening Saturday, Jan. 8 and the rest will open in the coming weeks.