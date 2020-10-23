Gov. Northam announces $22 million for VA COVID-19 vaccine distribution program

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that $22 million dollars in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will go towards a Virginia COVD-19 vaccination program.

The $22 million in funding will support the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine preparations, so that distribution will go more smoothly when the vaccine does become available.

A press release from the governor’s office states that there are multiple companies working on a vaccine, and that it should be available for distribution in the coming months.

The Virginia Department of Health estimates that the distribution plan will cost $120 million dollars.

“We look forward to the day that a safe vaccine for COVID-19 is available for public use, so that we can get closer to living normal lives,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “We want to be ready to help Virginians get that vaccine as quickly, efficiently, and safely as possible. This funding will support the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine preparations, so distribution will go more smoothly when a vaccine becomes available. I encourage Virginians to get this vaccine when it is available—that is our best way to end this pandemic.”

The governor said that the mass vaccination program requires a great deal of planning ahead of time for purchasing equipment and finding staff to manage the program. The funding will support the plan through the end of 2020.