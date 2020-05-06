Gov. Northam asks Pres. Trump to extend funding assistance from National Guard

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam was joined by Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia on Wednesday to give updates on Virginia’s response efforts to combat COVID-19.
The governor said the National Guard has helped with 12 testing events so far. Northam on Wednesday asked President Trump to authorize an extension of assistance from the National Guard.
Earlier this week, Northam extended the non-essential business closure order to May 15. This is also when he hopes the commonwealth can enter Phase 1 of reopening Virginia’s economy, which includes converting “stay-at-home” to “safer-at-home.” Phase 1 means Virginians should still social distance, wear face coverings and telework — but there will be loosened restrictions on businesses and faith communities.
Northam said he’s been communicating with local leaders of the northern Virginia counties — where the higher COVID-19 case numbers are reported — as the commonwealth nears reopening.
Watch a full replay of Wednesday’s update below.
The latest COVID-19 case data in Virginia:
The Virginia Department of Health reports the following data on May 6, 2020
Total COVID-19 cases in northern Virginia
- Fairfax County: 4,834 cases
- Prince William County: 2,223 cases
- Arlington County: 1,169 cases
- Loudoun County: 998 cases
Statewide case data
- 20,256 total COVID-19 cases
- 2,773 total hospitalizations
- 713 total deaths
