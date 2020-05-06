Gov. Northam asks Pres. Trump to extend funding assistance from National Guard

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam was joined by Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia on Wednesday to give updates on Virginia’s response efforts to combat COVID-19.

The governor said the National Guard has helped with 12 testing events so far. Northam on Wednesday asked President Trump to authorize an extension of assistance from the National Guard.

Earlier this week, Northam extended the non-essential business closure order to May 15. This is also when he hopes the commonwealth can enter Phase 1 of reopening Virginia’s economy, which includes converting “stay-at-home” to “safer-at-home.” Phase 1 means Virginians should still social distance, wear face coverings and telework — but there will be loosened restrictions on businesses and faith communities.

Northam said he’s been communicating with local leaders of the northern Virginia counties — where the higher COVID-19 case numbers are reported — as the commonwealth nears reopening.

The latest COVID-19 case data in Virginia:

The Virginia Department of Health reports the following data on May 6, 2020

Total COVID-19 cases in northern Virginia

Fairfax County: 4,834 cases

Prince William County: 2,223 cases

Arlington County: 1,169 cases

Loudoun County: 998 cases

Statewide case data

20,256 total COVID-19 cases

2,773 total hospitalizations

713 total deaths

