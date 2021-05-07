Gov. Northam allocates over $8 million to Fairfax County and Dulles Airport to Support Clean Transportation

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam awarded more than $9.4 million to fund five government fleet electrification projects using funds from Clean Air Communities Program. The vast majority of the funds allotted went to Fairfax County and Dulles International Airport.

In a release, the Governor’s office listed the first round recipients and detailed where the funds will be headed:

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (Dulles International Airport)

$3,970,000 | Five shuttle buses and chargers

| Five shuttle buses and chargers Fairfax County Department of Transportation

$2,997,784 | Four shuttle buses and chargers

| Four shuttle buses and chargers Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services

$1,248,585 | Four electric refuse trucks and chargers

| Four electric refuse trucks and chargers Amherst County

$998,301 | Two heavy duty trucks, one electric shuttle bus, and chargers

| Two heavy duty trucks, one electric shuttle bus, and chargers Fairfax County Department of Vehicle Services and Department of Procurement and Material Management

$205,275 | One medium-duty truck and charger used for libraries

The Clean Air Communities Program was established as part of the agency’s oversight of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust and, according to the Governor’s office, “invests in a range of technologies that provide cost-effective, near-term emission benefits coupled with investments in zero-emission technologies.”

In a statement, Northam said, “These investments will reduce harmful vehicle pollution, which disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, and help accelerate an equitable transition to a cleaner economy for all Virginians.”