Gov. Northam, other leaders speak on Black Lives Matter protests in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made space for black leaders in the commonwealth to speak on Tuesday at 2 p.m. He’s regularly been doing these live updates regarding coronavirus, but this Tuesday he and other Virginia leaders spoke on Black Lives Matter protests happening not just statewide, but nationwide.

Last week, a black man named George Floyd was killed while in police custody. A medical examiner yesterday declared his death a homicide, after ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over seven minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. The autopsy report ordered by Floyd’s family said he died from asphyxiation.

Since then, protests and riots have been continuing daily. In Richmond, the Mayor Stoney apologized Tuesday for police who tear-gassed protestors on Monday before the 8 p.m. curfew.

President Donald Trump on Monday night threatened that he would send U.S. military to states that don’t take action regarding the riots. Hours after he vowed to send out the military and “dominate the streets,” American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction that overshadowed peaceful protests, the Associated Press reports.

@GovernorVA on recent call with @realDonaldTrump: “The message regrettably was not one of healing/unity it was one of deviseness and I regret that coming from the leader of the most powerful country in the world.” — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) June 2, 2020 WDVM’s Richmond bureau reporter

Full replay of the Virginia update:

Arlington County pulls officers from DC after Trump photo-op

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington County has pulled its officers out of the District of Columbia after they helped clear peaceful protesters from a park so that President Donald Trump could have a photo opportunity outside the White House. The County Board says its officers were used “for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.” District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that Arlington officers “shouldn’t have been there in the first place.” The officers joined federal law enforcers who used chemical agents and flash bangs to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park so that Trump could pose with a Bible outside St. John’s Church. Reported by MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

