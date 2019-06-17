Gov. Hogan and Gov. Northam call for Metro board to release findings on Jack Evans ethics investigation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have called for the results of the closed ethics investigation on Jack Evans to be released.

Evans is chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Evans was under investigation to determine whether or not he violated ethics rules while serving on the board. Evans is a D.C. councilmember and had been criticized for using his role on the metro and D.C. council for personal gain. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission also asked for the results to be released.

In a statement signed by Gov. Hogan and Gov. Northam states in part: “Transparency and accountability, principles that are essential to maintaining public trust, must be preserved. This can only be achieved through the disclosure of investigative findings.”