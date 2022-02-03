Gov. Glenn Youngkin shares plan with families to lower grocery bills

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with families at a Safeway in Alexandria, VA on Feb. 3, 2022.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin stopped by a Safeway grocery store to speak with families about the impacts of inflation on their grocery bills.

Youngkin said he is taking a Virgina-first approach when it comes to cutting costs in grocery stores by re-examining how to support local farmers, reduce transportation costs for goods and create more jobs.

“Inflation is at a 40-year high. What we saw last year was 7% inflation in the grocery category, we’re expecting another 5% here in the first half of the year,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin calls the grocery tax “regressive,” vowing to eliminate the tax altogether. The governor shared his two-step plan to tackle the rising costs.

“Number one is to assemble a group of leaders from our supply chain and grocery industry, and to listen carefully as to what we can do to break down government-caused impediments to bringing groceries to the shelf,” said Youngkin.

The governor also wants to refresh the “Virginia Grown” and “Virginia Fresh” models, with a focus on sourcing food locally.

“If we buy from Virginia farmers from the Virginia supply chain, we reduce the cost of transportation, and we support jobs right here in Virginia,” he said.

When asked about how eliminating the tax could impact funding for education and transportation, Youngkin said there was enough surplus money to continue to fund other areas.

“We have had a lot higher tax revenue and receipts because there’s been a lot more taxes,” he said. “There are extraordinary amounts of money in the system. We can afford this.”

As part of his tax plan, Youngkin also says he plans to suspend the gas tax increase for one year, as well as doubling standard deductions.