Gore man facing child porn charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) A Gore, Virginia man is facing child pornography charges after investigators linked him to exploitative online content.

William Cody Reynolds, 21, of the 1500 block of Carpers Pike was charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn, after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off in February by the company DropBox.

Deputies say the company contacted authorities after discovering an account uploading hundreds of exploitative images and videos of children to their servers.

“Through the investigation it was a phone number, an email address, some bank accounts all returned to him,” said investigator Jason Killian.

During a search of Reynold’s home, Killian gained access to the DropBox account and discovered 537 images and videos of children.

Reynolds could face at least 60 years in prison if convicted on all charges.