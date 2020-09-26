Goodwin House staff knows how to make residents smile

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Staff from Residents at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads suited up in Dinosaur costumes to compete in the “Dino-lympics” event to bring entertainment to residents.

At a time when elderly residents may be feeling isolated, staff was able to provide them with a fun activity to make them have a good laugh and smile.

Residents watched from afar and had to guess which caretaker was disguised in the costume as they ran through obstacle courses.

