Goodwin House staff knows how to make residents smile

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Staff from Residents at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads suited up in Dinosaur costumes to compete in the “Dino-lympics” event to bring entertainment to residents.
At a time when elderly residents may be feeling isolated, staff was able to provide them with a fun activity to make them have a good laugh and smile.
Residents watched from afar and had to guess which caretaker was disguised in the costume as they ran through obstacle courses.
