Good samaritan intervenes during sexual assault of a teenage girl

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– A good samaritan is being called a hero after he saved a young girls life.

Fairfax County Police responded to the 7000 block of Backlick Court in Springfield Thursday when a man approached a girl on the sidewalk and sexually assaulted her. The victim tried to call 911 but the suspect took her phone and threw it on the ground. However, a nearby home-owner helped officers arrest the man.

25-year-old Arjun Dhimal has been taken into custody.

He is charged with abduction with intent to defile, attempted rape, and prevent summoning law enforcement.