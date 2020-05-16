Good samaritan intervenes during sexual assault of a teenage girl

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– A good samaritan is being called a hero after he saved a young girls life.
Fairfax County Police responded to the 7000 block of Backlick Court in Springfield Thursday when a man approached a girl on the sidewalk and sexually assaulted her. The victim tried to call 911 but the suspect took her phone and threw it on the ground. However, a nearby home-owner helped officers arrest the man.
25-year-old Arjun Dhimal has been taken into custody.
He is charged with abduction with intent to defile, attempted rape, and prevent summoning law enforcement.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App