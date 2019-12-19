GMU athletic program adopts Lanier middle school

The youth is the future of our country so anytime our guys can mentor them were excited to

FAIRFAX, Va.(WDVM)– Fairfax public schools introduced a new initiative for g-m-u’s wrestling program to adopt Lanier Middle School, after the university’s baseball team became a helping hand to an elementary school in Fairfax.

Jon Stehle, Fairfax Council Member said “Opportunities come when you create connections and conversations. Lanier adoption was built on the Providence Elementary School adoption by George Mason baseball team last year so it created a positive feedback group where we saw how successful it was there and said what other schools.”

Over 12 members from the wrestling team spoke to students about future career paths whether those paths are in sports or music and the importance of getting good grades.

FCPS Superintendent Phyllis Pajardo said this program helps students see “What’s possible. Anytime you put a model in front of a student, a young student there getting a model of what could be, there seeing these wrestlers as just regular ordinary students.”

To put a twist on things, the athletic program also taught students some safe wrestling moves.

Frank Beasley, GMU head wrestling coach said, “The youth is the future of our country so anytime our guys can mentor them were excited to.”

Members of the wrestling team capped off the mentorship session by joining the younger students for lunch.