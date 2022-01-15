Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as the new governor of Virginia on Saturday, making him the first Republican to be inaugurated to the office in 12 years.

During his speech, Youngkin spoke of his plans for the future of his term, including changes in COVID-19 policies, taxes, education, and criminal justice.

Youngkin said he also signed 11 executive orders, including school issues such as an investigation into the Loudoun County School Board for allegations of sexual assault and an end to the statewide school mask mandate.

“We’ll start where the future is determined in the classroom, preparing Virginia’s children, preparing Virginia’s children to be career and college ready. Starting today, we will raise standards,” said Gov. Youngkin.

Youngkin was sworn in as the Commonwealth’s 74th governor.