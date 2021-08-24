Glebe Road reopening in Arlington delayed due to weather

N Glebe Road is currently shut down, as the bridge project continues. (VDOT)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Glebe Road will be closed a little while longer, after the original reopening date was pushed back to Aug. 30th due to flooding and weather.

N. Glebe Rd. between Military Rd. and Chain Bridge Rd. was originally scheduled to be closed for 9 days, from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23rd.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia officials, the project is replacing the deck, beams and girders on the bridge over Pimmit Run.

Update: Work stoppage on our Glebe Rd bridge project. 2 trees fell into the WZ, along w/lines, + flooding. This will significantly delay the reopening of Glebe, orig sched for Mon. Once the WZ is rendered safe & crews can assess damage, we’ll tweet the new reopening date. pic.twitter.com/150d9POxoV — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) August 20, 2021

The new reopening date of Aug. 30 falls on the first day of school for Arlington County Public Schools.

Ellen Kamilakis, a VDOT representative, said parents should monitor the construction for any updates.

“We would tell parents in particular in that immediate area to pay close attention to our progress. We are hoping that we will be able to open sooner than Monday at 5 a.m., but that is sort of a fallback date for us in case we get any more uncooperative weather,” said Kamilakis.

VDOT says there is a temporary signal up at the detour on Kirby Rd. and Chesterbrook Rd. to accommodate the increase in traffic. The signal will be removed once the project is complete.