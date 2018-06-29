Girls prepare for the storm at "Hericane Arlington" Video

Arlington, Va. - According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, women and children are 14 times more likely than men to die during a disaster. One group in Arlington county is working to change that.

Hericane Arlington was designed to give girls the skills and abilities they need to respond and recover from disasters. The camp gives girls skills like CPR training through inspiring activities and hands on exercises. It also promotes leadership development in emergency management and allied fields.

"Emergency management is traditionally a male dominated field. At staff level positions women make up 34% of emergency managers however that number drops to 8% when you start looking at leadership positions," said Lauren Steinstra, Executive Director of Hericane Arlington.

"I used to be super duper scared that, oh my gosh, if a hurricane hit what would I do and now if I was in a situation like that I can help others and myself," said camper Lily Branch.

Arlington's office of emergency management also offers a fall program called The Aftermath, for girls who want to continue to develop in the field of emergency management.