Get your shopping list ready. This year’s Virginia sales tax holiday is August 7-9

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is coming up and 10 On Your Side has all the information you need to get the most out of your shopping trip.

The 3-day holiday spans the first full weekend in August this year: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9. Shoppers all over Hampton Roads can save money by not having to pay sales tax on certain items purchased. You can even take advantage of these deals online.

Look up your current sales tax rate at this link.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



If you’re going to take advantage of the tax-free weekend for school supplies, consider helping local students in need.

For nearly three decades, WAVY-TV 10’s Operation School Supplies campaign has collected notebooks, paper, pencils, and other supplies that students need for the upcoming school year. Details on this year’s campaign are coming soon.

