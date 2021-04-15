Get skilled, Get a job, Give back-new program to go into effect in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new program will go into effect in Virginia soon called Get skilled, Get a job, Give back or G3 for short. It aims to give lower and middle-income Virginians more access to higher education in five in-demand career areas.

Lord Fairfax Community College is one of the post-secondary schools in the state where students can utilize the financial assistance from the program. Eligible students must be enrolled in a high-demand program such as healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, skilled trades, early childhood education, and public safety.

The G3 program takes effect on July 1st and covers a student’s remaining tuition after scholarships, and financial aid has been taken into account.