George Mason University welcomes its first African-American president

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — George Mason University welcomed its eighth president on Thursday. He also happens to be the university’s first African-American president.

Gregory Washington has a history of leaving institutions more diverse than he found it. At Ohio State University, where he currently serves as the dean of the College of Engineering, he hired the most diverse faculty cohort in the history of the college. Before that, at the University of California-Irvine, he modified the college’s recruitment process to pursue diverse talent, rather than waiting for a diverse talent pool to apply.

Washington toured the GMU campus on Thursday and said he is more excited than ever. “The leadership that has come in front of me has positioned this institution well,” Washington said. “I owe them a real debt of gratitude. My only hope is that I can continue on the trajectory that it has been on.”

Washington will start on campus this July.