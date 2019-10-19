George Mason University opens new health center for innovation

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — George Mason’s College of Health and Human Services officially unveiled its new health center for innovation in research and clinical care on Friday.

“The Population Health Center is just an exciting part about our becoming a new college of public health in Virginia, our road to becoming a college of public health,” said Allison Cuellar, the co-director of the Population Health center. “It has three pieces to its mission. We do workforce development, we do research, and we have clinical-care here. One of the keystones is where academics meets practice.”



Their mission? Making health visible, specifically in northern Virginia. The center will provide primary care, resources for research and professional development, and it will also provide opportunities for students at George Mason to understand and promote the health of young adults.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to learn about health care, and we’re getting a future doctorate of public health at the school and that’s amazing,” said Mariah Rogers, a George Mason student. “The health center will also put students in a teaching and practicum position of really leading the force on their peers and educating younger people so that they are not only encouraged to be invested in their personal health but also to educate other people.”

The center is equipped with new exam rooms, labs, and research areas. It is designed to reach the public and engage the community in public health education.