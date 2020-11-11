George C. Marshall’s Dodona Manor holds annual Veteran’s Day commemoration

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The annual Veteran’s Day Commemoration was held at George C. Marshall’s Dodona Manor on Wednesday to honor those who have served and their families.

“When we talk about veterans’ day, we have to remember the families of veterans, because they serve too,” said Phyllis Randall, Chair-at-large, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Speakers praised the namesake himself, General George C. Marshall, for his leadership in constructing a powerful army during World War II.

“He turned his eye to a challenge toward the men and women who have made up this incredible army that led the country to victory,” said Thomas Greenspon, President, Board of Directors, George C. Marshall International Center.

Keynote speaker Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch reminded Americans of their freedoms — such as the right to vote — remarking on the recent presidential election.

“We’re having a major change of power in our country, a peaceful change within the highest office of our government. Our freedom to choose our leadership within a democracy,” said Lynch. “How privileged are we?”

Looking to the future, Greenspon challenged veterans to contribute to making the world a more peaceful place, quoting Marshall.

“‘It is to you men and women of this great citizen-army who carried this nation to victory, that we must look for leadership in the critical years ahead. You are young and vigorous and your services as informed citizens will be necessary to the peace and prosperity of the world,'” said Greenspon.