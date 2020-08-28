General Assembly passes prepaid postage, drop boxes for voting in Virginia

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, the House and the Senate passed a bill that Democrats say will make it easier to vote during the pandemic. Republicans fear it will make the process less secure.

The budget proposal will take effect immediately after it’s signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, meaning these measures will apply to the 2020 Presidential Election on Nov. 3.

The proposal allocates $2 million to the Virginia Department of Elections to reimburse localities for prepaid postage that will be provided to voters that request an absentee ballot.

It also clarifies that voters do not need a witness to sign off on their ballot for it to be counted — a requirement that was waived to protect the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The most controversial element of the bill is the authorization of drop boxes, where people can submit their vote at a registrar’s office or satellite polling place on or before Election Day.

The legislation calls on the Virginia Department of Elections to establish security guidelines for the boxes, which are not specified in the bill.

During a lengthy debate before the bill passed, most Democrats argued that drop boxes are a critical addition to ensure ballots arrive on time, as the U.S. Postal Service warns of possible delays.

After failing to push through a series of amendments on Thursday, Senate Republicans raised extensive concerns about the boxes, saying they will increase the risk of fraud and election tampering.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.