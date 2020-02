FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) -- For the first time, all five of the Inova Health System's hospitals have been rated 5 out of 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That means Inova is the only health system in the country with more than three, 5-star hospitals.

Inova says a CMS 5-star rating is based on patient experience, infection rates, re-admissions and mortality. Fewer than nine percent of hospitals across the country are rated 5-stars. Inova serves over 2 million people in the northern Virginia area.