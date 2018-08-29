Gas fire seriously injures worker

On August 28, a construction worker was seriously injured in Winchester, Va. after a gas line burst into flames.

A construction worker with the Fuog/Interbuild company was burned after an accidentally cut gas line exploded just before 1 p.m., according to a Frederick County public information officer.

The contractor was airlifted from the Frederick Heights Park entrance on Potomac Street in Winchester.

Longtime Potomac Street resident Cookie Oates and her husband Donnie live across the street from the park’s entrance and were outside gardening just before the incident. They’d seen construction workers all day, digging with large machinery.

Oates said she and her husband were just sitting down to an episode of Gun Smoke when a firefighter banged on their door and told them they needed to leave their home due to the fire.

“The gas fumes came out and caught on fire,” said Oates. “And the flame, you could hear the flame. It went up high and you could hear it roar.”

Oates said her neighbors who live on either side of the park entrance weren’t home at the time, but all the neighbors were kept out of their homes for several hours as crews got the situation under control. Even after, she says representatives from the gas company were on the street all night, making sure no one else’s service was affected.

The condition of the injured worker is not known and his employer Fuog/Interbuild did not return a request for comment.