Gary Sinise Foundation gives retired U.S. Army Veteran a new smart home

Virginia

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jeremy Haynes plans to move into new home by start of 2020

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — Veterans and community leaders gathered in Clifton, Virginia to help a U.S. Army veteran reclaim his independence.

On a mission in Kabul in August 2014, an Afghan military solider shot U.S. Army Veteran Major Jeremy Haynes four times, including once in the back leaving him paralyzed. On Tuesday, family and friends gathered in Clifton to welcome Haynes and his family into their new smart home paid for by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“Accessibility is really tough, moving around tight spaces, not being able to enter the laundry room and doing something simple like taking out the trash,” Haynes said.

The Gary Sinise Foundation was created by actor, Gary Sinise, best known for his role in Apollo 13. 57 smart homes have been built since the organization’s R.I.S.E. program started 9 years ago.

