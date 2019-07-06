Gang related shootings prompt Fairfax County Police to have community meetings

Fairfax County Police has scheduled two more community meetings coming up on July 9th and 11th.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After numerous gang related shootings in the Alexandria, Virginia areas, Fairfax County police officers are going into the community to discuss the uptick in gun violence.

Fairfax County Police Officers and community members in the Rose Hill area gathered at the Highland Park Pool to discuss the shootings and ease people’s worries about the gang-related shooting that injured three people this past week.

Officers released all of the facts they could disclose without infringing on their investigation. While community members could only hear a little about what the officers have gathered so for during their investigation, some felt at ease just having the officers around to to talk to them.

“Calming the fears for people that are not used to dealing with this kind of thing, for the most part we don’t see shootings around here, so I am very thankful that they came in here and said those things, and gave us the beginnings of what we can do,” said Harold Laney, community member.

