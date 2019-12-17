Gainesville pedestrian struck, dies from injuries

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A Haymarket, Virginia man has died after being struck by a driver while crossing Linton Hall Rd Tuesday morning.

Prince William County Police investigation revealed that the pedestrian, Korey Nicholas Aldrich, 34, was walking within a crosswalk from a nearby service station to Gateway Center Plaza when a driver traveling southbound on Linton Hall Rd struck Aldrich. The crash happened shortly before 6:40 a.m.

Police determined that the driver had the right of way, and the pedestrian signal indicated not to cross. The driver remained on the scene, and is only described by police as a 62-year-old man from Gainesville. No other injuries were reported.