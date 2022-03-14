ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Wallets are running on empty with gas prices soaring, leaving many drivers wondering how they can be more fuel efficient.

As prices at the pump continue to climb, we are all looking for ways to make the most of our money. One of the best “gas hacks,” or tips for saving money at the pump, is an app called GasBuddy.

The app tells you some of the highest and lowest gas prices in your immediate area. On one day, a BP station in Arlington was listed as the lowest price.

WDVM reporter Christy Matino put GasBuddy to the test, and sure enough, the BP station was a few cents cheaper than the Shell station across the street.

The low prices are the reason drivers like Javier Gil keep pulling up.

“I usually get it here because I get a good price,” said Gil.

Gil says he has not used GasBuddy before, but says it may be a helpful tool for the foreseeable future.

“I think we have to adjust to the reality of the situation in Ukraine,” he said.

That’s why consumers across the country have downloaded the app — so much so, that GasBuddy is struggling to meet demand.

“Our engineers have literally been working around the clock to apply updates and increase our scale,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for the company.

De Haan tells me the app can help you spend less time driving around looking for the best deal.

“If you want to pay less, very easily the free GasBuddy app on your iPhone or Android will show you where those low price stations are,” said De Haan. “It will also show you what stations to avoid by having high prices.”

According to De Haan, the app will even tell you if there are any savings at the station itself.

“Paying with cash can often times bring a discount,” said De Haan. “There’s also credit cards you can sign up for that get two to three percent back on gas purchases.”

Some companies offer loyalty programs that can knock off a few cents, as well — but De Haan says the real way to save takes place behind the wheel..

“With prices so high, it’s all in how you drive,” he said. “Many motorists can increase the amount of miles per tank by anywhere from ten to twenty percent by driving a little bit slower on the interstate.”