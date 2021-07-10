Future Amazon HQ2 park will be inspired by local water systems

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Amazon announced the inspiration behind their planned park space in Arlington, called PenPlace.

PenPlace is the second phase of the proposed Amazon’s HQ2, which will draw on inspiration from local water systems in the region.

Kate Orff, the landscape architect on the project, is drawing inspiration from Roaches Run, the Alexandria Canal and Rock Creek Park.

More than 2.5 acres of publicly accessible park area will give an “immersive botanical experience”.



“Although the site design was inspired by Rock Creek, it’s not a linear stream. What we’ve done is create three water moments on this north-south axis that are very different in their character but tell this water story,” said Orff.

Amazon says the design for pen place is an ongoing engagement process with Arlington, aimed at connecting to existing parks in the county.