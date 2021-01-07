Funeral service held for Logan Young, national guardsman killed in barn fire

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Senior Airman Logan Young of Martinsburg, W. Va. was laid to rest on Thursday, after being killed in the line of duty by an arson fire in late December 2020. Friends, family and fellow service members gathered at the Victory Church in Winchester, Va. to take part in the funeral service.

Young, a 30-year-old firefighter and a member of the 167th airlift wing, was killed by a falling beam while battling a barn fire in West Virginia. He is survived by his mother and father, his brother, his fiance, and his unborn child. Despite the tragic loss, his loved ones used the funeral service to remember the great times they had with Young and to celebrate the life that he lived.

“He was one-of-a-kind, that’s for sure. He was a jokester,” said Benjamin Buono, a childhood friend of Logan Young. “He kept me on my toes a lot. He helped me just be real. Because he was always real, he was always honest. He was always … Logan.”

Buono was a friend of Young’s for 18 years and grew up playing soccer with Young and Young’s brother. Buono was also close to Young’s father and his fiance, London Brown.

According to testimonials from people like Buono, Young was a dedicated friend, son, and partner. He loved kids dearly and was excited about having a child of his own in the near future. Above all, his goals in life were to serve his community and to help people.

“A true hero, for real,” said Buono. “Like, just what he did. Serving our country, going into the airforce, and then joining the first department, which I know was his dream job. And he went out doing what he loved. It’s tragic, it’s sad, it’s terrible. But I know that his legacy is gonna forever live on.”