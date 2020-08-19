Fundraising efforts begin for 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Want to contribute funds to the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival? You can do just that without spending a dime.

Organizers are holding a 30 day fundraising campaign in partnership with Express Feedback for Good. The fundraiser will allow community members to fill out consumer surveys. Each time you fill out a survey, you generate two dollars back toward the Apple Blossom Festival. The goal is to raise over $35,000.

Participants can complete up to 75 surveys.

“What this really does is it helps us to be able to focus the proceeds to draw in new high schools bands and professional bands in 2021. It gives us the money to be able to reach out and hopefully get them here. We’re also going to use the funds to…hopefully upgrade our entertainment at our various events,” said Brad Veach, Executive Director of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

Shenandoah Apple Blossom organizers say this is the first time they’ve done this kind of fundraiser.

