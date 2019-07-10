Funding could grant Clarke County a new school resource officer

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Clarke county public schools may get a new school resource officer, thanks to state funding.

The county received a grant of just over $30,000 through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, which would cover nearly half the annual pay for a Clarke County Sheriff’s deputy to work in Boyce Elementary School. The county would need to fund an additional $37,000 for the first year, and then fully-fund the position thereafter.

Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper says although the county is safer than most, it never hurts to have a deputy stationed at a school in case of an emergency.

“We use the school resource officer to act as our de facto juvenile officer,” he added. “Clarke County is a very small community and our sheriff’s office is pretty small in numbers so we try to get the best use we can out of these officers.”

The officer would be the third school resource officer the county employs, with other officers already in Clarke County High School and Johnson-Williams Middle School. Roper hopes to have a deputy in the school by the start of the academic year.