Frying Pan Farm Park warns visitors to not feed animals

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Park Authority officials are asking that visitors do not feed the farm animals who live at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, Virginia.

“We’re alarmed by an increase in visitors trying to feed farm animals. This is dangerous for the farm animals, and can lead to illness, disease and death,” Frying Pan Farm Park Manager Yvonne Johnson said.

Frying Pan Farm Park is home to roughly 100 animals. Visitors are invited to the park to observe live horses, cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and goats. Officials say many visitors have been observed by park staff ignoring the many signs posted around the farm that warn against feeding the animals.

For information on why feeding the farm animals is dangerous click here.