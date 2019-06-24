Front Royal woman sentenced for burning down VFW

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for burning down the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Front Royal in 2015.

Lesley Deavers was charged with arson of an occupied building and embezzlement.

Court records show that authorities accused Deavers of stealing money from the VFW, which was her employer at the time, and then setting the fire to cover up the embezzlement. Deavers still maintains her innocence even after the sentencing.