Front Royal woman sentenced for burning down VFW

Virginia

Defendant maintains innocence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for burning down the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Front Royal in 2015.

Lesley Deavers was charged with arson of an occupied building and embezzlement.

Court records show that authorities accused Deavers of stealing money from the VFW, which was her employer at the time, and then setting the fire to cover up the embezzlement. Deavers still maintains her innocence even after the sentencing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.