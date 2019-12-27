Front Royal woman dies in single-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday in Warren County, Virginia on Fairground Road near Rockland Road

According to Virginia State Police, the driver identified as Donna L. Stump, 60, was driving east on Fairground Road when she crossed the double yellow center-line, ran off the roadway, down an embankment, through a fence, and collided with a tree. Police said she died at the scene, around 3:20 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation, and a medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.

